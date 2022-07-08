DTC driver shot dead in Govindpuri

A 45-year-old man was shot dead in front of his family by two unidentified motorcycle-borne men in south-east Delhi’s Govindpuri area, the police said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Sanjeev Kumar. He worked as a driver with the Delhi Transport Corporation, the police said.

DCP (South East) Esha Pandey said, on Wednesday around 8 p.m., Mr. Kumar, along with his wife and eight-year-old son, was returning from a market in Fateh Singh Marg on his motorcycle when two men fired at him. The bullet hit his back near the shoulder.

He was later admitted to Mazidiya hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Ms. Pandey said that the police are yet to ascertain the cause of the murder. The police said they are looking for CCTV footage, if any, to identify the accused and establish the sequence of events.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act has been registered based on the statements of the deceased’s wife.

