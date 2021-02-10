DTC contract staff threaten to take out ‘chakka jam’

New Delhi

Their salaries and pensions are delayed by a week

Thousands of contractual workers engaged by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) have threatened a ‘chakka jam’ here on Thursday over delayed disbursal of salaries and pension by over a week.

The Delhi Parivahan Mazdoor Sangh has threatened to stage a demonstration outside the public transporter’s headquarters if the salaries and pensions of employees are not disbursed by Wednesday.

“We will be forced to take out a ‘chakka jam’ if the salaries and pensions of the employees are not disbursed. We are not saying this just for the sake of saying it but we will take to the streets if the benefits, which rightfully belong to us are not disbursed,” said Manoj Sharma, president of the DTC Karamchari Ekta Union.

On Monday, the Delhi Parivahan Mazdoor Sangh, in a communication to the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister, had complained about the delay in disbursement of salary.