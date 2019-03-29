DTC conductor found dead, note blames depot manager

A 27-year-old Delhi Transport Corporation bus conductor allegedly ended his life at Ghewra railway crossing on Thursday morning. In a note left behind by him, he blamed the depot manager for his death.

A senior officer privy to the case said that the deceased has been identified as Hari Darshan, a resident of Nihal Vihar, who was working at Kanjhawala Bus Depot as a conductor. A note has been recovered from his possession in which he has alleged that he was being harassed by depot manager because of whom he was taking the extreme step.

“The depot manager had been troubling me. I committed a mistake for which I apologised. But no one listened to me. The manager is the reason behind my death,” he wrote in the note.

Run over by train

The police said that they received a PCR call saying that a person has been run over by a train. When they reached the spot, they found the man dead. They later identified him as Hari Darshan.

The police said that family members of the deceased were informed and the note was recovered before the body was shifted to Sabzi Mandi mortuary for a post-mortem.

Kin to file complaint

“Relatives of the deceased said that they will file a complaint regarding this on Friday after the last rites are conducted,” the officer said adding that necessary action will be taken after getting the complaint.