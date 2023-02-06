DTC buses running without marshals on board

February 06, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:51 am IST - New Delhi

:

In recent weeks, several public buses in the Capital run by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) are departing from their respective depots without a marshal on board. This runs counter to the Delhi government’s Bus Marshals Scheme, introduced by the Transport Department in 2015 to improve women’s safety in public buses in Delhi.

Delhi has over 7,320 buses (CNG and electric combined), as on October 2022, under its city bus transportation fleet. At least two marshals are attached to each bus in shifts of eight hours daily.

In December 2022, the Delhi government’s Transport Department had submitted an affidavit to the Delhi High Court stating that “12,238 bus marshals are deployed in DTC and cluster buses for the safety of the women commuters”. Of these, it said, 1,438 are female marshals.

However, the reality on the ground is different.

“In recent weeks, I have noticed that not all buses come with a marshal. I do feel safer if marshals are present,” said 25-year-old commuter Supriya.

Karanjeet, 26, who has been working as a bus marshal after he graduated from college in 2019, said an increasing number of buses are running without a marshal. “It seems they [authorities] have substituted bus marshals for cameras that are being installed inside buses. If someone is sexually harassing female passengers, will the cameras come to intervene? No, the bus marshal takes control of the situation,” Mr. Karanjeet said.

When reached for a comment, AAP MLA and chairman of Petitions Committee Akhilesh Pati Tripathi told The Hindu that marshals are present in most buses on roads. However, he added, the Finance Department had some time ago blocked funds meant for the salaries of the marshals. “The matter was discussed in the Assembly, where the Finance Department officials were pulled up. The funds should not have been blocked,” Mr. Tripathi said. He said the matter is being sorted gradually and the marshals are getting paid on time. Women’s safety is the first priority of the AAP government and we are adding CCTV cameras, panic buttons, bus marshals in all buses,” Mr. Tripathi added.