DTC bus rams multiple vehicles in Rohini; 1 killed

November 05, 2023 03:13 am | Updated 03:17 am IST - New Delhi

A man died and another was injured after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) low-floor electric bus without any passengers rammed multiple vehicles in Rohini, the police said on Saturday.

In CCTV footage shared widely on social media, the speeding bus was first seen hitting an e-rickshaw and then a car, before it crashed into several two-wheelers parked near a pavement.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Guriqbal Sidhu said the conductor of the bus made a PCR call to report the accident, which took place at 2.45 p.m. near Mother Divine School in Rohini Sector 3.

According to an officer, a team from the South Rohini police station reached the spot and was informed that two men who sustained injuries were taken to Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital. While Ram Sharma suffered a head injury, the other man, who is yet to be identified, was declared brought dead.

Driver detained

The driver, Sandeep Kumar, who has been detained, told the police that he lost control of the vehicle after suffering an epileptic seizure, the officer said.

An FIR has been registered at the South Rohini police station, under IPC Sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) as well as 337 (causing hurt by endangering life or personal safety of others), and further investigation is under way.

As per the DTC’s medical standards and general fitness guidelines, a candidate applying to be a driver cannot be an epilepsy patient and must submit an undertaking stating the same.