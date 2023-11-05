HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DTC bus rams multiple vehicles in Rohini; 1 killed

The driver, who lost control of the bus after suffering an epileptic seizure, has been detained

November 05, 2023 03:13 am | Updated 03:17 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
CCTV footage showing the accident in Rohini on Saturday.

CCTV footage showing the accident in Rohini on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A man died and another was injured after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) low-floor electric bus without any passengers rammed multiple vehicles in Rohini, the police said on Saturday.

In CCTV footage shared widely on social media, the speeding bus was first seen hitting an e-rickshaw and then a car, before it crashed into several two-wheelers parked near a pavement.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Guriqbal Sidhu said the conductor of the bus made a PCR call to report the accident, which took place at 2.45 p.m. near Mother Divine School in Rohini Sector 3.

According to an officer, a team from the South Rohini police station reached the spot and was informed that two men who sustained injuries were taken to Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital. While Ram Sharma suffered a head injury, the other man, who is yet to be identified, was declared brought dead.

Driver detained

The driver, Sandeep Kumar, who has been detained, told the police that he lost control of the vehicle after suffering an epileptic seizure, the officer said.

An FIR has been registered at the South Rohini police station, under IPC Sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) as well as 337 (causing hurt by endangering life or personal safety of others), and further investigation is under way.

As per the DTC’s medical standards and general fitness guidelines, a candidate applying to be a driver cannot be an epilepsy patient and must submit an undertaking stating the same.

Related Topics

Delhi / police / crime / investigation / road accident

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.