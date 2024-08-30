DTC bus catches fire in Jagatpuri, no passenger harmed

A low-floor Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus carrying about 50 passengers was gutted after catching fire in east Delhi’s Jagatpuri on Thursday, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a DFS officer, no passengers were injured in the incident, and were rescued as soon as the bus caught fire.

“A call was received at 9.42 a.m. regarding the blaze, and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

An initial probe suggests that the fire was caused by a short circuit in the vehicle’s air conditioning system, he said.

The bus was en route to Seemapuri bus depot when the incident took place.

The officer said passengers were evacuated quickly after a biker noticed smoke emerging from the bus engine and immediately informed the bus driver, who stopped the vehicle and instructed passengers to deboard.

The incident caused a massive traffic jam in the area, affecting other commuters, while traffic police later managed to regulate the flow of vehicles, the officer said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.