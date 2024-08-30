GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DTC bus catches fire in Jagatpuri, no passenger harmed

Published - August 30, 2024 12:24 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The bus was carrying 50 passengers.

The bus was carrying 50 passengers. | Photo Credit: ANI

A low-floor Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus carrying about 50 passengers was gutted after catching fire in east Delhi’s Jagatpuri on Thursday, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said.

According to a DFS officer, no passengers were injured in the incident, and were rescued as soon as the bus caught fire.

“A call was received at 9.42 a.m. regarding the blaze, and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames,” he said.

An initial probe suggests that the fire was caused by a short circuit in the vehicle’s air conditioning system, he said.

The bus was en route to Seemapuri bus depot when the incident took place.

The officer said passengers were evacuated quickly after a biker noticed smoke emerging from the bus engine and immediately informed the bus driver, who stopped the vehicle and instructed passengers to deboard.

The incident caused a massive traffic jam in the area, affecting other commuters, while traffic police later managed to regulate the flow of vehicles, the officer said.

