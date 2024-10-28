ADVERTISEMENT

DTC bus catches fire in Dhaula Kuan, no one hurt

Published - October 28, 2024 12:25 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Smoke billows out of the DTC bus that caught fire in Dhaula Kuan.

A fire broke out on a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus near Dhaula Kuan on Sunday, the police said.

Two passengers were injured in the incident while 15 other passengers were rescued safely.

“Around 5.15 p.m., as it reached Ring Road, smoke began to fill the bus from the rear. The driver managed to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher while the passengers were rescued,” an officer said.

A forensic team and a crime team have begun their investigation in the incident, he added.

