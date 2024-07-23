ADVERTISEMENT

DTC bus accident leaves one dead, 23 injured

Published - July 23, 2024 01:56 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old woman died and 23 others were injured after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) electric bus collided with a metro pillar near Shivaji Park metro station on Monday.

An FIR under Sections 281 (negligent driving), 125A (endangering the life of others) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered in the matter, the police said.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (West) Vichitra Veer, the accident happened when the driver of the DTC bus, plying on the route between Mangolpuri and Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, suddenly applied brakes to avoid hitting a motorcyclist and an auto-rickshaw and ended up hitting the pillar.

The police identified the deceased as Savita Devi, a sanitation worker with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Another passenger, a 55-year-old man, is currently in the ICU, the DCP said. Of the 23 injured, 13 are being treated at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, while the remaining 10 were taken to Acharya Bhikshu Hospital in Moti Nagar, he added.

A senior police officer said that the statements of the bus driver and the conductor, who have also sustained injuries in the accident, have been recorded, along with the statements of the passengers, to gain more clarity on how the accident took place.

