DTC approves proposal to procure 1,250 low-floor buses

These will have facilities like real-time passenger information, CCTVs among others

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Board on Friday approved a proposal to procure 1,250 BS-VI compliant, AC CNG propelled low-floor buses.

With the induction of these buses,the government said, the total fleet size of public-run buses in Delhi will reach an all time high of 7,851. The board meeting of DTC chaired by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

The government said these buses would be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities like real-time passenger information system, CCTVs, panic buttons, GPS and other facilities, along with being differently abled friendly. Bharat Stage (BS) standards are emission standards that regulate the output of air pollutants from motor vehicles.

Currently, the DTC runs 3,762 buses and both DTC and Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) together operate a current fleet of 6,601 buses in the city.

In the last 2 years, 1,681 new buses had been added to Delhi’s bus fleet, the government said. The induction of the low-floor AC buses by DTC will begin after it receives approval of the Council of Ministers.