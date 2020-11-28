Delhi

DTC approves proposal to procure 1,250 low-floor buses

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Board on Friday approved a proposal to procure 1,250 BS-VI compliant, AC CNG propelled low-floor buses.

With the induction of these buses,the government said, the total fleet size of public-run buses in Delhi will reach an all time high of 7,851. The board meeting of DTC chaired by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

The government said these buses would be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities like real-time passenger information system, CCTVs, panic buttons, GPS and other facilities, along with being differently abled friendly. Bharat Stage (BS) standards are emission standards that regulate the output of air pollutants from motor vehicles.

Currently, the DTC runs 3,762 buses and both DTC and Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) together operate a current fleet of 6,601 buses in the city.

In the last 2 years, 1,681 new buses had been added to Delhi’s bus fleet, the government said. The induction of the low-floor AC buses by DTC will begin after it receives approval of the Council of Ministers.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 28, 2020 12:56:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/dtc-approves-proposal-to-procure-1250-low-floor-buses/article33196946.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY