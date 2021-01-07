DTC approves funding for purchase of 1,000 buses

New Delhi

07 January 2021 00:07 IST

A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) board meeting on Wednesday approved funds for the purchase of 1,000 AC low-floor CNG (BS-VI compliant) buses.

It also approved funds for the annual maintenance of buses up to 7.5 lakh km per bus covering 12 years’ comprehensive maintenance insurance.

In a significant decision concerning the welfare of DTC employees, the board also approved a rise in the ceiling of gratuity from ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh in a move seeking to benefit all employees and enhance their retirement benefits.

Advertising

Advertising

The new low-floor CNG buses would be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities including real-time passenger information system, CCTVs, panic buttons, GPS and other features besides being friendly to differently-abled passengers.