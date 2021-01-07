Delhi

DTC approves funding for purchase of 1,000 buses

A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) board meeting on Wednesday approved funds for the purchase of 1,000 AC low-floor CNG (BS-VI compliant) buses.

It also approved funds for the annual maintenance of buses up to 7.5 lakh km per bus covering 12 years’ comprehensive maintenance insurance.

In a significant decision concerning the welfare of DTC employees, the board also approved a rise in the ceiling of gratuity from ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh in a move seeking to benefit all employees and enhance their retirement benefits.

The new low-floor CNG buses would be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities including real-time passenger information system, CCTVs, panic buttons, GPS and other features besides being friendly to differently-abled passengers.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 7, 2021 12:08:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/dtc-approves-funding-for-purchase-of-1000-buses/article33514662.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY