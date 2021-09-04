‘DSU to make city a factory of Olympic medallists’

Govt. also wants the city to host Olympics before 100th year of independence

Addressing the first meeting of the Board of Management of Delhi Sports University, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the university’s vision is to create an environment wherein every person in the country will consider sports as a field of education.

“The vision of the Delhi government is to organise the Olympic Games in Delhi before the country goes to the 100th year of independence and the Delhi Sports University will play an important role in fulfilling this vision,” Mr. Sisodia said.

He added that the university would strive to making Delhi a factory of Olympic medallists and world champions. “Our motive for starting this university is to give education status to sports. Our players work very hard in their sports, but their hard work in sports is considered zero in front of studies. No school or university considers playing as education, but this will not happen in Delhi Sports University,” Mr. Sisodia said.

Ending domination

He added that the DSU will look to end the domination of countries such as China, America, Russia by helping hone Olympic medallists. “Delhi Sports University is being built with the hard-earned money of the taxpayers of Delhi, so the university should do such excellent work in the field of sports so that the taxpayers of Delhi and the whole of Delhi should be proud of this university,” Mr. Sisodia added.

Vice-Chancellor of Delhi Sports University, Karnam Malleshwari said there was no dearth of sporting talent in the country and an athlete just needs a little support to make their talent shine and win a medal. “There is a lack of sports infrastructure and coaching in the country but Delhi Sports University will overcome these shortcomings and create world-class infrastructure in sports. The university will admit sports talent from any corner of India and would work to improve their performance so that they can become Olympic medallists and world champions,” she said.