Delhi

DSLSA organises first online Lok Adalat

Bringing creative solutions to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) under the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) organised the first-ever online Lok Adalat here on Saturday.

Supreme Court Judge N.V. Ramana, who is the Executive Chairman of NALSA, said these testing times have resulted in new innovations.

“We have to learn and embrace new ways for the betterment of society. The pandemic has brought about new and immediate challenges for the justice delivery system,” Justice Ramana said. “Judges in various courts across the country are working through videoconferencing to make justice accessible to all...,” he said.

