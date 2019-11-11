DSGMC to set up 550-bed hospital

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Sunday announced its plan to set up a 550-bed charitable hospital adjacent to Gurdwara Bala Sahib near Sarai Kale Khan. The construction will start on November 17 to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the hospital will cost ₹550 crore and will provide free or low-cost medical care to those in need.

“It will have a complete range of medical specialities, super-specialities and Centres of Excellence with multi-disciplinary health professionals and other facilities,” Mr. Sirsa said.

He added that the hospital will run a 100-seat medical college and a 60-seat nursing college to meet the growing demand of the healthcare sector.

Mr. Sirsa said that the construction of different structures/blocks of the hospital will be ready in the next two years and the medical college will admit its first batch by 2022.