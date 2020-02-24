DSGMC schools to use robot for better hygiene practices

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Sunday said it plans to introduce a robot that will educate students about the importance of hygiene in all 19 co-education Guru Harkishan Public Schools.

The DSGMC president, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, said at present, the schools run by the committee are lacking in such facilities. “The DSGMC will instal handwashing stations and place them in the areas where they will best serve the students... before eating, after playing and especially after using the toilets,” he said, adding that they will introduce a robot — Pepe — developed by researchers from the University of Glasgow, Scotland that will nudge students to follow best practices.

“The robots, costing around ₹7000 each, will be mounted on the wall above a hand-washing station near washrooms to inspire around 20,000 to wash their hands properly,” Mr. Sirsa said, adding that the schoolchildren below 10 years drawn from a marginal section of society will be especially targeted under the programme.