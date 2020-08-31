DSGMC pharmacy selling medicines at factory price

To provide medicines to the needy at “factory price”, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has inaugurated ‘Bala Pritam Dawakhana’ at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib.
The cost of medicines at the pharmacy, the DSGMC said, will be available at 70-80% less than the MRP.
The committee said that it is also planning to expand its network of pharmacies selling medicines at such prices across the Capital.
“All medicines here are sold at the cheapest rates as they are sold at factory prices and without making any profit. Medicines for the treatment of ailments, ranging from cancer to blood pressure, will be available here,” DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said while inaugurating the shop.
He added that the medicines were being sold at the shop without any commission and at the cost that companies incur to manufacture those.
Mr. Sirsa also appealed to the people and pharma companies to help the committee in its initiative.
