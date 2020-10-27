DSGMC launches civil services training academy

‘Free facility exclusively for Sikhs to increase representation in nation’s progress’

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has announced the setting up of the Guru Tegh Bahadur Academy that will provide free training to Sikh students aspiring to join the civil services.

The DSGMC said that the academy has been set up under the chairmanship of Vikram Sahni, president of the World Punjabi Organization, and is aimed at increasing the “representation of the Sikh community in the developmental process of the nation”.

Selected candidates

DSGMC chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that under the scheme, selected Sikh candidates will be sponsored to enrol at training institutions in Delhi.

“All Sikh students who have cleared civil services preliminary examination are automatically eligible for intensive residential coaching and the DSGMC will provide free boarding, lodging facilities round the year to Sikh students in the Capital to facilitate the meritorious students to crack the prestigious examination,” Mr. Sirsa said.

December-end

He added that the training is likely to be started by the end of December and the process of inviting applications and counselling and selection of students is under process by an expert committee of retired IAS/IPS Sikh officers.