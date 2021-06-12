DSEU will enrol 6,000 students, says Sisodia

Admission to be based on aptitude test

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) officials will visit schools to encourage students to take admission in various skill and entrepreneurship programmes.

“In the current year, DSEU will admit 6,000 children out of which 4,500 will pursue diploma courses and 1,500 children will study degree courses. DSEU will focus on building talents and skills of students,” Mr. Sisodia said, adding that instead of vying for grades, the university will enrol students based on an aptitude test which will be held in December-January.

The aptitude test will focus on ‘360 degree assessment’ and will be a “revolutionary move” in education as most universities continue with the old practice of admitting students based on grade lists, said the government.

“Universities like Oxford admit children based on conditions for them to complete courses and projects, not on their grades in Board exams. Similarly, our children can be secure in the fact that they will be admitted into a university that will not stress on their grades but on their intent and their interest to study skills and become entrepreneurs,” Mr. Sisodia said.

“Generic undergraduate courses do not encourage students to become entrepreneurs and be future-ready... the government will encourage students to pursue vocational and skill courses,” he added.

DSEU will have 12 job-oriented bachelor programmes and will offer internships in industries 50% of the time, the government said.