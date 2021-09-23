DSEU to offer course in hygiene management

First-of-its-kind course to include components of on-the-job training

Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) on Wednesday said that it will be offering a BBA in Facilities and Hygiene Management, a first-of-its-kind course in India for which it has partnered with JLL India.

JLL is a professional services firm that specialises in real estate and investment management and will be designing the curriculum for the course.

The course shall include components of on-the-job training which shall be supported by JLL, along with placements for the graduates, the university said.

Announcing the partnership, DSEU V-C Neharika Vohra said that the entire course strength of 60 students on completion of their degree may be absorbed by JLL. “The academia-industry partnership has the potential to transform higher education in unexplored but high demand areas. At the DSEU, we are very excited about this partnership and also the possibilities that can be created,” Ms. Vohra said.

She said the university was set up with the aim to make students job-ready which the new course would ensure.

The DSEU said that in recent times, a great deal of emphasis is being placed on a clean and hygienic environment and the students during this course would be prepared to ensure basic regulatory standards of health and safety as well as the implementation of mechanised and automated hygiene measures in any infrastructure like offices, airports and railways.

“The course will run in a hybrid model where the university in collaboration with industry partners will ensure students have experiential learning via industry visits, live projects, internships, and more,” the university said.