DSEU to give on-the-job training to its students

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) on Sunday announced that it has introduced Graduate Apprenticeship Programmes in three of its degree courses that will provide students with an opportunity to earn while they learn on the job.

The three courses where apprenticeship embedded programmes will be offered are BBA Retail Management, BMS Land Transportation, and BMS E-Commerce Operations. DSEU Vice-Chancellor Neharika Vohra said the programme is a step towards ensuring our students gain relevant and adequate exposure as per the requirement of the industry.

“Under the programme, students will undergo on-the-job training [OJT] while applying classroom-based learning during the three-year degree course. The curriculum for these courses shall run in a hybrid model with requisite academic portions aligned as per the UGC credit system for degree programmes. This way students will be granted credits for the training and work experience in the real work environment,” Ms. Vohra said.

The university said during the 3-year degree programme BBA in Retail Management, the students will undergo a 21-month long apprenticeship period. Similarly, in BMS Land Transportation and BMS e-Commerce Operations, the students will be exposed to the industry during the first two years via internships, live projects, and field visits, and in the third year of the programme, a year-long apprenticeship will be offered to all undergraduates in the course.

Admissions for the first academic session of the skill varsity are currently open.