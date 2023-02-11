HamberMenu
DSEU, Maruti Suzuki join hands to offer BBA in automotive retail

February 11, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) has partnered with Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) to offer a three-year BBA (Automotive Retail Management) graduate degree to bridge the industry-academia gap and make youth employable by providing skills that make them job ready.

In a statement, DSEU and MSI said that the industry integrated programme is a blend of academic learning and skill development where students will acquire theoretical knowledge through classroom learning in the first-year, followed by two years of “on-the-job” training at MSI dealerships in Delhi-NCR. “During the on-the-job training, students will receive a stipend and an incentive basis their performance as per dealership policy,” it added.

The curriculum is designed and developed jointly by MSI and DSEU, as per the guidelines of University Grants Commission (UGC). Rajesh Uppal, CIO, MSI, said that the collaboration will help fill skill gaps and non-availability of trained workforce, which is a challenge for the industry. Elaborating on the tie-up, Amita Dev, Vice-Chancellor, DSEU, said the partnership will offer a holistic platform for theoretical as well as practical learning.

