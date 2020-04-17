DSCI staff admitted at RGSSH complain of lack of facilities

During the last 10 days, 30-year-old Akash*, a staff of Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI), has been regularly talking to his parents back in his home town. But he has been hiding something from them: Akash was tested positive for COVID-19 and is admitted at a hospital.

A total of 31 people connected to the DSCI have tested positive for the virus so far, including staff, patients, and a two-year-old child of a nurse. Though DSCI is not a COVID-19 treatment facility, the hospital was closed for sanitation on April 1, after a doctor tested positive.

“If I tell them that I have tested positive, they will worry a lot. So, I have not told them about it. I have told my younger brother and my sister’s husband in Dubai,” Akash told The Hindu over phone from Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH).

Multiple issues

He complained about “lack” of facilities at RGSSH, where he and other staff from DSCI are currently admitted.

Another DSCI staff, who was tested positive and admitted at RGSSH, also raised multiple issues.

“My results came on April 6 late evening and I waited for an ambulance, but I did not get one and I reached the hospital on my own. Here, they throw the daily medicines inside our room and leave the food outside the door on the floor. Can’t they at least keep the food and medicines on a table or chair outside the door?” he asked.

Another staff, who tested positive and admitted at RGSSH, wrote in an internal WhatsApp group of DSCI staff: “Today morning 10 a.m. I went to ask water to drink, no one is ready to listen, [they were] just sitting in front of me. I called them by knocking the door [they were] simply sitting with no response at all. I was shocked. If they behave with staff like this, then how they deal the other general patient? This is such horrible and irresponsible worker here [sic].”

Group dissolved

A senior DSCI official, part of the group, then dissolved the WhatsApp group. “On director’s instructions, I am dissolving the group,” the official wrote on the group, screenshots of which were accessed by The Hindu.

Mr. Akash also said that the DSCI could have avoided staff being infected with the virus if they had provided PPE to employees after Dilshad Garden, where the hospital is located, became a hotspot for COVID-19 cases.

“In March, around the lockdown, we asked the authorities for PPE multiple times. At that time, Dilshad Garden had already become a hotspot for the virus. Though we do not treat COVID-19 patients, we have an OPD and a lot of people came to meet patients who are admitted at the hospital. How will we know who is infected by the virus and who is not?” he asked.

“These many staff getting infected could have been completely avoided if the authorities had given us PPE initially,” he lamented.

“I was tested negative two days ago. According to procedures, I have to be tested again within 24 hours and if I am negative again, then they have to discharge me. But they are yet to test me and I am stuck here. There is no proper system here and procedures are not being followed,” Mr. Akash complained.

DSCI director’s reply

Responding to the allgations, B.L. Sherwal, Director of DSCI, told The Hindu that full-body PPE kits were not needed in DSCI as it is not a COVID-19 treatment facility.

On the lack of facilities and other issues, he said, “Whatever our staff are pointing out might be true. For the first time we are facing something like novel coronavirus and there could be small problems. All of them have my number and they can reach out to me whenever they want.”

(*name changed to protect identity)