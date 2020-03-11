Drunken driving: Over 600 challans issued on Holi in Delhi

Over 600 challans were issued for drunken driving in the national capital on Holi, the Delhi Police said on March 11.
A total of 647 challans were issued for drunken driving, 181 for triple riding, 1,192 for not wearing helmets and 156 for dangerous driving on March 10, they said.
According to the police, elaborate traffic arrangements were made to ensure safety of motorists and check incidents of drunken driving on the occasion of Holi.
Over 170 traffic pickets and district police personnel were deployed to ensure a peaceful and safe Holi, with the Delhi Traffic Police alone deploying around 1,600 staff.
