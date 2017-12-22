Drunk woman shoots brother, mother in Defence Colony

A 47-year-old woman allegedly shot at her mother and brother injuring them at their residence in south Delhi's Defence Colony area on Thursday night. The accused who has been detained was drunk at the time of the incident, the police said.

According to police, Sangeeta shot at her mother Geeta and brother Harsaran with her licensed pistol following an argument. Police are trying to ascertain the reason.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Romil Baaniya said that they received the PCR call at 12:43 am regarding gunshot injuries to two persons. When the police reached the spot, Mr. Harsaran informed them that Sangeeta shot at them.

The injured were rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre where they are undergoing treatment. "Both the brother and the mother are out of danger and Harsaran will be discharged soon," said the Deputy Commissioner .

The police said that Sangeeta has been detained and is undergoing medical examination. "Her pistol has also been seized. Local police will be requesting for cancellation of licence," added the DCP.