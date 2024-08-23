‘Drunk’ U.P. Police officer enters Delhi hospital, ‘waves’ gun

An Uttar Pradesh Police sub-inspector allegedly entered Delhi government-run Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in an “inebriated state” and “brandished” his service revolver in front of the hospital staff in the early hours of Thursday, a senior hospital official said.

The incident took place more than a month after a patient was shot dead in broad daylight at the hospital, and amid the now-withdrawn resident doctors’ stir across the country against the rape and murder of a trainee medico at a State-run hospital in Kolkata.

Resident doctors are demanding a Central law to protect them against any incident of violence in the line of duty.

The GTB Hospital official said the policeman was in plain clothes when he entered the hospital’s burns ward around 1 a.m.

“He brandished his gun and started enquiring about a patient who was initially admitted to the burns ward but later transferred to the labour room on August 20,” a resident doctor said in a letter to the hospital’s Medical Director.

According to the hospital staff, the police officer argued with them before being taken away by security personnel.

The resident doctor said in his letter that this is the third time when a security lapse has been witnessed at the hospital in the recent past.

“In one of the incidents, an on-duty resident doctor was manhandled in a labour room while in another, a patient was murdered in broad daylight,” the letter read.

‘No complaint so far’

However, a senior Delhi Police officer told The Hindu that they have not received a complaint about the alleged incident so far.

“The man was an Uttar Pradesh Police officer, who was carrying his service gun, and had come to the city in connection with a case. We have not received any complaint from the hospital. So, no FIR has been registered against him,” he said.

The Delhi Police officer also rejected the charge that the sub-inspector was in an inebriated state at the time of the incident.

Speaking to The Hindu, Dr. Dhruv Chauhan, a member of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), said the incident took place despite the fact that the hospital authorities had taken extra security measures following the patient’s murder on their premises over a month ago.

“This is the failure of the security personnel and the hospital administration,” said Mr. Chauhan.

The GTB Hospital’s Medical Director did not respond to queries over the issue.