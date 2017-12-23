Drunk trio held for hitting vehicle, trying to run over teen

Three men have been arrested for allegedly hitting a 19-year-old’s vehicle and trying to run him over in east Delhi’s Vivek Vihar on Thursday night, the police said on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Garvit Chawla, a resident of Surajmal Vihar.

He told the police that he was at the Vivekananda College red light at 10.30 p.m. when a speeding SUV hit his vehicle. Mr. Chawla stepped out of his car and stood in front of the SUV. The three SUV occupants were drunk, the police said.

Foot fractured

“The driver ignored Mr. Chawla and tried to flee. He ran over and broke Mr. Chawla’s right foot,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Nupur Prasad.

However, Mr. Chawla refused to let the accused drive away. The trio allegedly stepped out of the car and started thrashing him. Some locals and passersby rushed to his aid. The accused tried to flee but one of them, later identified as Gaurav, was caught, said an eyewitness local.

A PCR van reached the spot, arrested Gaurav and took the victim to a hospital for first aid. Gaurav named his co-passengers during questioning, and Aditya and Uday were arrested on Friday morning, said a police officer.

The trio told the police that they were returning home from a party at a nightclub in Vivek Vihar on Thursday. Uday, who was allegedly driving the car, failed to spot Mr. Chawla’s vehicle as he was drunk, the officer said.

“Their medical examination report confirmed they were drunk at the time of the incident. We have also impounded the SUV. All the accused have been booked under IPC Section 279 [rash driving or riding on a public way] and 308 [attempt to commit culpable homicide], and Section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act [driving under influence of alcohol],” added Ms. Prasad.

The SUV belongs to Uday, a resident of Krishna Nagar. Gaurav is a resident of Kalkaji and an interior designer, while Aditya lives in Vasant Kunj and is a building contractor.