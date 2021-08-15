Drunk SHO suspended for abusing sub-inspector

NEW DELHI

Station House Officer of Vijay Vihar police station has been placed under suspension for allegedly ill-treating a sub- inspector-rank officer, the police said on Saturday.

A PCR call was received at 1 a.m. on Saturday at Vijay Vihar police station, wherein an SI alleged that he was on emergency duty and the SHO was abusing him in an inebriated condition. The SI, further, said that he would take his own life if appropriate action was not taken.

Acting on the call, Assistant Commissioner of Police Prashant Vihar reached the spot and verified the details. It was revealed that the SHO had left the police station without making a general diary entry though permission for night rest was obtained by him over telephone around midnight.

Further, public witnesses at the police station informed that the SHO was in an inebriated condition and had abused the SI. Subsequently, when the ACP called the SHO and asked him to return, he refused amounting to “gross insubordination”.

During further search, 10 bottles of liquor were found in an almirah in the SHO’s room. The police said that the officer had been warned for his conduct earlier as well.

The matter was brought to the notice of senior officers in the morning and the SHO was placed under suspension and sent to district lines.