Drunk rag-picker kills a rickshaw puller in Karol Bagh over a chapati

A 26-year-old rag picker was arrested for killing a 40-year-old rickshaw puller for sharing to refuse a chapati, the police said on Thursday. The incident took place in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh.

On Tuesday, a PCR call was received regarding a man, identified as Munna, 20, lying unconscious on Arya Samaj Road. The injured was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where he was later declared brought dead. An FIR under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC was registered at a police station in Karol Bagh, the DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said.

During the investigation, an eyewitness revealed that he along with Munna were sitting and having food when they were approached by a drunk man, identified as Firoz Khan, 26. He then asked them for food and Munna offered him a chapati. But when he asked for another chapati, they refused following which Khan abused them.

When the deceased opposed him, the accused pulled a sharp knife and stabbed the victim, following which, Khan fled the spot.

After intensive scanning of 200 vagabonds around parks, road and CCTV footage, the police identified the suspect and arrested him from Jajoria Park in Karol Bagh on Wednesday, the DCP said. The accused said he works as a rag-picker and earns ₹150-200 a day.