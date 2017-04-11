Drunk men kill vendor for not serving gol gappas

A street food vendor was murdered on Sunday night in Outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri after he told a group of drunk men that he would not be able to serve them gol gappas.

The accused have been identified but are absconding. The 24-year-old victim, Raju, was stabbed around 18 times by five men, the police said.

Raju sold gol gappas and chaat on a handcart with his father Radhey Shyam in Mangolpuri’s Patthar Market.

Returning home

On Sunday, the duo had packed up their wares and were making their way home when Raju, who was pushing the cart and had fallen behind his father, was stopped by the drunk men around 11.30p.m near his home.

The police said that the men asked Raju to serve them gol gappas.

On being told that he was out of ingredients, the men got annoyed and told Raju to arrange for the ingredients immediately. When Raju again told them that this would be impossible, an argument ensued and the inebriated men turned violent.

“Radhey Shyam alleged that the five men overpowered Raju and began assaulting him. One of them took out a knife and stabbed him multiple times till he collapsed on the road,” said an investigator.

On hearing Raju’s cries, Radhey Shyam rushed to the spot with some family members. On seeing them, the accused fled. Another neighbour called the police control room.

Criminal record

“The victim was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. The stabs had punctured his vital organs and caused excessive bleeding,” the officer said.

Police said Raju himself had a criminal record and he as well as one of the attackers have several cases registered against them at the Mangolpuri police station.

Deputy Commissioner of police (outer district) M. N. Tiwari said that a case of murder was registered against the five men at the Mangolpuri police station.

“We have identified the five suspects but they are evading arrest. Raids are being conducted at their possible hideouts in the city. We have leads and will arrest them soon,” said Mr. Tiwari.