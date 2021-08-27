Drunk man fires at another in suspected road rage case

Accused fails to recall sequence of events; victim stable

In a suspected case of road rage, a man who was with his friends in a vehicle was shot at by another man driving a car in Delhi Cantonment area, the police said on Thursday. The accused has been arrested.

The police said that the victim has been identified as Sandeep Bhati. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Noida and is stated to be out of danger. The accused has been identified as Nitin, a resident of Kalkaji, whose mother is posted in Delhi Police’s south district. He was heavily drunk at the time of the incident. “He was so drunk that he didn’t remember that he had shot at someone,” a police officer said.

A PCR call was received at 5 a.m. on Wednesday from Mr. Bhati’s friend who informed the police about the incident and the injury. When the police reached the spot, victim’s friends Gaurav and Vipin told them that the incident happened when the three of them were returning home in Mr. Bhati’s car. When they were near the airport, they noticed a car and its headlights were switched off.

“Sensing fear, they accelerated their vehicle but the driver of the car followed them and when they reached RTR Marg in front of Western Air Command Gate, the driver of the car fired at them,” the officer said.

The bullet hit the rear glass of the victim’s car and then hit Mr. Bhati’s head. They tried to stop the car but the accused managed to flee the spot after hitting their vehicle. Mr Bhati is still in the ICU, the police said.

“During the course of investigation, CCTV cameras installed from Delhi-Gurugram border to Kalkaji were checked which helped in the identification of the offending car. Based on technical surveillance, the accused Nitin was arrested,” the officer said.

Another accident

It was revealed that the accused was drunk at the time of the incident and could not recall the sequence of events. However, the police suspect that he fired in a fit of rage when he got annoyed because he could not overtake the victim’s vehicle despite honking.

The police said that the accused also committed an accident at Kalkaji in which his car got damaged. The police then managed to find the offending vehicle from a workshop in Okhla. The vehicle has been seized.