Drunk man detained over hoax call

A drunk man, who had made a call to the control room threatening to blow up the Prime Minister after getting into a fight with his landlord, was detained by the police, officers said on Monday. The call was received at 10.30 p.m. on Sunday from the man, who was a labourer.

During the call, the man said “I am a terrorist. PM Modi will be blown up and Delhi will be bombed.”

The caller was detained and jointly interrogated by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell, the Intelligence Bureau and the local police, police said. He was let off after questioning as it was found to be a hoax call. He had liquor following a fight with his landlord and made the call as he was angry, police added.

