Drunk college students arrested for abusing police after accident

A 20-year-old mass communication student, his father, and his friend have been arrested for allegedly abusing and manhandling public and the police after the accused rammed a car in south Delhi’s Chittaranjan Park area, the police said on Tuesday.
The two youth were heavily drunk at the time of the incident.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Thakur said that the accused have been identified as Rohan, a second-year mass communication student of a famous private college in Noida and a resident of Greater Kailash-1. His friend Anish Raghav is a resident of Sahibabad, and Rohan’s father Ajay Mahipal is a businessman.
According to the police, information was received in the wee hours of Monday regarding an accident.
It was revealed that the two youth rammed their vehicle into the luxury car owned by one Sukumar Roy, a resident of Kalkaji. When people gathered and questioned them, they allegedly abused them and also called Rohan’s father.
When the officers tried to diffuse the situation, the accused started fighting with the police and also tore their uniform.
Slapped an officer
When Mr. Mahipal reached, his conduct was same as his son, the police said, adding that they were all taken to the police station. “The accused also slapped an officer inside the police station,” Mr. Thakur said, adding that four police officers were injured in the incident.
A case under relevant sections of IPC has been registered and further investigation is under way, the police said.
