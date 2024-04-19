GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Drugs worth ₹150 crore seized from Greater Noida; 4 arrested

April 19, 2024 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST

Samridhi Tewari

The Noida police busted a drug syndicate and recovered methamphetamine worth ₹150 crore from Greater Noida’s Mathurapur. Four Nigerian nationals were arrested in connection with the case.

The Noida police said that at least 26 kg of the drug, equipment like condensation jars, de-freezers, face respirators and hoses, raw materials and chemicals used for making the drug have been recovered.

On Wednesday, the police were alerted of some suspicious activities being carried out in a house in Omicron-1. The police reached the spot to find that the accused persons, identified as Ifeanyi Johnbosco, Chidi, Emmanuel and Onyekechi, had rented the house to establish a factory-like setup.

DCP (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan said that the accused ran a drug supply syndicate  and were planning to export the drugs to colleges and universities across Delhi-NCR, a few northeastern States in India and agents based out of European countries.

“They planned to supply it through their agents, online orders and even through shopping applications,” DCP said.

An officer said that the accused chose the secluded location to avoid suspicion.

