Drugs meant for rehab clinic in Delhi sold to addicts; five arrested

November 09, 2023 02:46 am | Updated 02:46 am IST - New Delhi

An inter-State drug peddling cartel has been busted by agencies from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, leading to the arrest of five persons so far as well as the seizure of a large stash of opioid and other medicines, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

According to an officer, the accused primarily sold buprenorphine — an opioid priced at ₹7 by the government and administered at rehabilitation centres to overcome addiction — illegally for as high as ₹200 to addicts and homeless people in areas such as Hanuman Mandir, Yamuna Bazar, and Nigam Bodh Ghat. The accused — Asif, Amir, Pradeep, Kherunisha, and Rashid — were arrested after the police were tipped off about the racket, he added.

Explaining the modus operandi, the officer said Asif and Amir supplied the drugs and other paraphernalia to Pradeep, who was in charge of a rehab centre ‘Elegant Clinic’ in north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri. Kherunisha and Rashid sold the drugs from the clinic, whose operations were handled by an NGO under contract with the Delhi government.

Based on the inputs of the accused, 22 strips of buprenorphine 2 mg, 28 syringes, 74 needles, 850 injections/vials of antihistamine Avil 10 ml, and seven bags containing 2,800 injections of other drugs have been recovered so far.

The seizures were made during raids at a medical shop in Delhi’s Bhagirath Palace and another in Ghaziabad. Efforts are on to catch the other accused, including Akhilesh, a supplier who had procured several syringes.

The action was undertaken jointly by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force of Delhi Police Crime Branch, North Delhi district police, Delhi’s Department of Drugs Control, and Uttar Pradesh’s drugs regulator as part of ‘Operation Cleansweep’. The initiative aims to crack down on drug peddlers in and around the Yamuna floodplains.

When contacted, a Delhi government spokesperson said, “If there is any case of drug abuse, the police should inform the government. We will enquire into the matter and take necessary action against the private agency running [the clinic].”