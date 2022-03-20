Drug trafficking a menace to the entire society: HC

Court makes this observation while rejecting bail plea of a man from whose property 975.5 kilos of poppy husk was recovered

The Delhi High Court has rejected the bail plea of a man who was arrested after the police recovered a huge amount of contraband — 975.5 kilos of poppy straw — from his godown at village Jagatpur here.

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh noted that the contraband recovered from the rented premises of one Vikas Kumar was commercial in nature and “hence the rigours of Section 37 of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act are attracted in his case”.

Under Section 37 of the Act, the court, before granting bail, has to be satisfied that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the accused is not guilty of such offences and is not likely to commit any offence while on bail.

“The offences prescribed under the Act are not only a menace to a particular individual but to the entire society especially, the youth of the country,” Justice Singh remarked.

“Such offences have a cascading effect and are in vogue these days, thus destroying the capabilities and lives of a big chunk of the population and trend has been growing over the years. Therefore, in order to prevent the devastating impact on the people of the nation, Parliament in its wisdom deemed it fit to introduce stringent conditions for grant of bail under the Act,” the judge added.

Chance recovery

On February 5, 2019, two constables of the Delhi police were on patrolling duty in Wazirabad when they saw two persons on a motorcycle with one blackish-grey plastic bag placed between them.

The two individuals upon sighting the police party tried to escape by taking a U-turn and were intercepted by the police officials and asked to show the contents of the plastic ‘katta’.

The ‘katta’ was in a sealed condition which upon being torn was found to contain poppy husk. Information of the chance recovery was transmitted to the police station, upon which police team arrived at the spot.

The two accused were arrested and the recovered katta was found to weigh 25 kilos.

In the course of investigation, the two accused apprehended with the poppy husk, made disclosure naming Vikas Kumar as the source of the contraband and divulged details of the godown situated at in village Jagatpur where the poppy straw was stored by the supplier.

Following this, one police raiding team reached at the disclosed address, where two rooms were found locked which were broken open. From one room a weighing machine and one grinding machine were taken into police possession. From the other room 975.5 kilos of poppy straw was seized.

Kumar had in his bail plea argued to be released on bail, as the two co-accused from whom recovery had been made earlier were granted regular bail

“As far as the question of parity while granting bail with respect to other co-accused is concerned, the two cannot be treated equally for the reason that there is a big difference in the quantum of the recovery made in their cases respectively,” the High Court said while rejecting the bail plea.