Drug smuggler in police net

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Friday said it had arrested a man for allegedly smuggling 10 kg of high-grade heroin, worth ₹40 crore in the international market.

DCP (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said the accused, Mohd. Kashim Ali, used to hide the drugs in secret cavities of vehicles specially designed for illegal trafficking of heroin, which he smuggled from Manipur, Guwahati, Siliguri, Darjeeling and Malda to places in West Bengal, U.P. and Delhi NCR.

Ali was earlier declared a proclaimed offender (PO) by a court and had a bounty of ₹ 1 lakh on him.

The arrest came after a team of the Special Cell received a tip-off regarding Ali being a key member of a gang transporting heroin through several states. Two key members of his gang namely Mohd. Ikbal Khan and Mohd. Ishak were earlier arrested and 10 kgs of heroin was seized from them.

The police said that these smugglers used to supply drugs to Delhi and UP-based drug dealers. Ali was earlier working as a constable with the Manipur Police but could not be traced despite repeated efforts and was eventually declared a PO.

According to the DCP, the police got information that Ali would be returning to Manipur after finalising a drug deal near the Myanmar border on November 23. Following this, the police laid a trap and nabbed him. He allegedly confessed that he was responsible for the flow of the 10 kgs heroin, the DCP added.