Drug peddler arrested

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly supplying imported drugs at high-profile parties in the Capital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Ram Gopal Naik said that the accused, Karan Khanna, a resident of Mehrauli, supplied drugs to organisers of farmhouses parties in south Delhi. “The accused was arrested on a tip-off. During a search, 1,200 grams of charas, one THC Shatter (500 mg of cannabis oil) and one gram of imported weed was recovered from his possession. The drugs cost a total of around ₹25 lakh,” said the officer.

During interrogation, Karan allegedly told the police that he and his brother studied in a reputed school in south Delhi and fell in bad company after which they started doing drugs.

“He procured charas from Himachal and supplied them to his friends who organised private parties in farmhouses in south Delhi. The brothers were regulars at rave parties and used to take two farmhouses on rent where they hosted private parties. Invitations to such parties were strictly on basis of reference by the friends and no outsiders were allowed,” the officer added.