Drug haul: Zakir Nagar house was den for 3 years

The persons arrested by the Special Cell on Thursday for their alleged involvement in an international heroin smuggling racket were residing in the Zakir Nagar house for the last three years, the neighbours said.

At the five-storey building in Zakir Nagar’s Gali No. 21, the accused had rented the house on the four floor with an attached terrace which was off limits for occupants of lower floors. The accused were allegedly running a heroin reconstitution unit at the residence.

An occupant of the building who owns the third-floor house and refused to be named said that the men had been living in the accommodation for the last three years.

She said that she was scared and didn’t wish to divulge further details.

Never visited house

Another resident of the second-floor house who have been living on rent since January said that all the building occupants were aware that the men were into the business of melting gold.

“We never visited their house but we were told by other neighbours that there are some instruments in the house that the men use for melting gold,” said the 31-year-old man.

The neighbour also claimed that they could never really get to know who was actually living in the house as several men kept visiting and staying. “A lot of men used to come and go. But they were all well-behaved and quiet so we never really suspected anything amiss,” the man’s wife said.

The neighbours claimed that they never saw the men carrying any boxes or packets that looked suspicious. “We never saw any cars being driven by them or being owned by them. They would sometimes use a bike though. Perhaps, they were carrying out their nefarious activities in the wee hours when everyone was asleep,” the man said.

‘Kept to themselves’

All the neighbours and other residents of the street claimed that they never suspected the accused because they were “quiet men who kept to themselves”. “They were never visited by anyone who looked like family members or any woman. We might have initiated to interact if there was any female,” the woman said.

The grocery store owner and the man who irons clothes in the street also said that they were never visited by the men.

The police said that Shinwari Rehmat Gul (30) and Akhtar Mohammad Shinwari (31), both residents of Afghanistan’s Jalalabad, Vakeel Ahmed (36) and Raees Khan (43) from Delhi and Dheeraj alias Deepak (21) from Faridabad were arrested on Friday.

A total of 150 kg of Afghan heroin worth ₹600 crore was recovered.

Taking advantage of the spice trade between India and Afghanistan, jute sacks filled with spices entered India, once empty, were picked up from the mandis by gang members and brought to the processing unit, where they were put in chemicals and the heroin extracted.