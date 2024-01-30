Drug cases on the rise, peddlers target college students

January 30, 2024 02:36 am | Updated 02:36 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi police arrested 1,134 people in drug-related cases last year, with an officer saying peddlers are increasingly targeting college students, among whom inexpensive narcotic substances such as cannabis (ganja) are getting popular.

According to the city police data, the number of total arrests in such cases stood at 984 in 2022.

The Crime Branch last year had identified 64 hotspots where drug peddlers are most active. These areas were identified based on the number of arrests and seizures.

An officer said the area around Delhi University North Campus also found itself on the list since many peddlers are targeting college students.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said drug traffickers are active in colleges and universities.

“The Crime Branch staff has already been briefed about it and is keeping a watch on such gangs,” he said.

A police officer said youngsters mostly order cannabis, which costs around ₹1,200-1,500 per 10 grams.

Ankit Solanki, who runs a drug rehabilitation centre in Dwarka, said cannabis use has picked up among teenagers.

“In Delhi’s rehabilitation centres, we find schoolchildren explaining to us about the craze for the consumption of cannabis, and it’s not going down,” Mr. Solanki said.

Modus operandi

The police said drug peddlers are finding novel ways to deliver drugs to customers.

Several customers drop a message on a WhatsApp account, which is circulated among drug peddlers, who send a delivery man donning the garb of an employee of an e-commerce platform to hand over the consignment to the drug user’s doorstep.

The payment is made through an instant money transfer app or cash, depending on the relationship with the peddler.

