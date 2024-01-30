GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Drug cases on the rise, peddlers target college students

January 30, 2024 02:36 am | Updated 02:36 am IST - New Delhi

Samridhi Tewari

The Delhi police arrested 1,134 people in drug-related cases last year, with an officer saying peddlers are increasingly targeting college students, among whom inexpensive narcotic substances such as cannabis (ganja) are getting popular.

According to the city police data, the number of total arrests in such cases stood at 984 in 2022.

The Crime Branch last year had identified 64 hotspots where drug peddlers are most active. These areas were identified based on the number of arrests and seizures.

An officer said the area around Delhi University North Campus also found itself on the list since many peddlers are targeting college students.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said drug traffickers are active in colleges and universities.

“The Crime Branch staff has already been briefed about it and is keeping a watch on such gangs,” he said.

A police officer said youngsters mostly order cannabis, which costs around ₹1,200-1,500 per 10 grams.

Ankit Solanki, who runs a drug rehabilitation centre in Dwarka, said cannabis use has picked up among teenagers.

“In Delhi’s rehabilitation centres, we find schoolchildren explaining to us about the craze for the consumption of cannabis, and it’s not going down,” Mr. Solanki said.

Modus operandi

The police said drug peddlers are finding novel ways to deliver drugs to customers.

Several customers drop a message on a WhatsApp account, which is circulated among drug peddlers, who send a delivery man donning the garb of an employee of an e-commerce platform to hand over the consignment to the drug user’s doorstep.

The payment is made through an instant money transfer app or cash, depending on the relationship with the peddler.

Related Topics

Delhi / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.