Drug addict stabs woman to death

Accused had threatened victim’s son to get smack for him

A 35-year-old woman was killed by a man whom she had slapped for forcing her son to buy smack in Dwarka’s Mohan Garden on Monday, the police said. The accused, a drug addict, has been arrested.

DCP (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said the deceased has been identified as Priyanka, and another person who was injured has been identified as Sunny, 29, resident of Sagarpur. The accused has been identified as Lucky alias Lakhan.

The police received a PCR call at 5 a.m. from the victim’s son saying that his mother and Sunny had been stabbed and they had been taken to a hospital. When the police reached the spot, they were informed that the injured have been shifted to a private hospital in Janakpuri where the woman was declared brought dead and the man is undergoing treatment.

The police said that Suraj, Priyanka’s son, had gone to meet his friend Lucky at Peepal Chowk where the latter threatened him to bring smack. Suraj came and told his mother and uncle Sunny about it.

They scolded Lucky and Priyanka even slapped him, the police said, adding that she returned his money and took back Suraj’s phone. Later, Lucky stabbed Priyanka and Sunny before fleeing.

Mr. Choudhary said that during investigation, several teams were formed to nab the accused and CCTV footage were obtained. The accused was arrested within 12 hours, the DCP said, adding that the crime weapon has been recovered.

The police said that Lakhan is currently unemployed. He was earlier working as a housekeeping staffer in a hospital.