Drowning minor rescued by two policemen in Narela

A six-year-old boy, who was drowning in a 10-foot-deep drain, was rescued by a team of police officers in outer-north Delhi’s Narela on Wednesday.

The officers had gone to the area after receiving a tip-off regarding a supplier of illicit liquor.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said that on Wednesday, Head Constables Narendra and Yogendra and Constable Manoj received a tip-off that a supplier of illicit liquor would pass throught Narela and the police had laid a trap in the area. “Suddenly, Narendra heard a child shouting but when he looked around, he could not find anyone. Narendra and Yogendra then realised that the noise was coming from a nearby drain,” the officer said.

The officers peeped inside the drain and found that the child was caught in the current of the sewer water. Yogendra and Narendra started making efforts to rescue the child. After the two policemen pulled the child out of the drain successfully, the parents were informed about the incident, Mr. Sharma said.

He said that the parents had no idea as to how the child, later identified as Vineet, had sneaked out of house and reached there. The family had lost another child, Vineet’s cousin, to an illness about a week ago, the police also said.

Liquor seized

Meanwhile, the rest of the team managed to apprehend illicit liquor supplier Kailash and 22 cartons of liquor were seized from his possession, the police said.