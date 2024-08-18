GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Drowning deaths: court order on basement owners’ bail applications likely on August 23

Published - August 18, 2024 12:04 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A Delhi court is likely to pronounce its order on August 23 on bail applications filed by four owners of a coaching centre basement in Old Rajinder Nagar where three Civil Services aspirants drowned last month after rainwater flooded it, according to court sources.

The court reserved the order on Saturday after hearing arguments from the Central Bureau of Investigation and the four accused — Parvinder Singh, Tajinder Singh, Harvinder Singh, and Sarbjit Singh.

The counsel representing the accused told the court that the incident was an “act of god” and that it could have been averted had the civic agencies performed their duties well. He said the basement of Rau’s IAS Study Circle was not a library, as reported, but a waiting area for students.

He said the Delhi Fire Services had inspected the spot a few days before the incident on July 27, and, as per its report, the basement was being used for storage purposes. 

He said his clients never had any intention for the murder and hence evoking the provision of culpable homicide not amounting to murder is unjust. He also maintained that his clients always cooperated in the investigation.

The CBI in its submissions said that the basement was not meant to be used for educational purposes.

“It was being used as a library and this was in the knowledge of the accused,” the CBI counsel said.

The Delhi High Court had transferred the probe into the case from the city police to the CBI “to ensure that the public does not have any doubt over the investigation”.

 

