Drones, special task force in Gopal Rai’s 21-point Winter Action Plan for Delhi

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday that the government will soon roll out a 21-point Winter Action Plan to tackle air pollution in the national capital over the coming months.

In addition to the measures in last year’s 15-point action plan, the government will introduce several new steps this year, such as a work-from-home policy, a ban on vehicles in air pollution hotspots, and an upgraded Green Delhi app (through which citizens can report air pollution activities). It will also explore the possibility of inducing artificial rain to settle pollutants.

Mr. Rai said the decision on the new Winter Action Plan was taken at a meeting with representatives from 35 departments, including the Public Works Department, Central Public Works Department, National Highways Authority of India, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

“Following the meeting, we have decided to adopt a more focused approach this year,” said Mr. Rai, adding that the departments have been asked to submit their plans to the Environment Department by September 12, after which a detailed plan will be put out.

The Minister also said that he has written to the State chiefs of the BJP and the Congress, seeking their suggestions on the issue.

“For the first time, we will monitor pollution hotspots through drones. For this, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the MCD have been roped in. Delhi Police and Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation will also help us in the endeavour,” he said.

The Minister added that Harit Ratna Puraskar will be awarded to agencies and companies working towards the environment.

Though Mr. Rai did not specify when the Winter Action Plan will be released, an official said that it is likely to be released publicly later this month.

‘Good air’ days

Meanwhile, the DPCC released a report, according to which Delhi breathed clean air for 128 days in the first half of the year.

The report stated that the number of ‘good air’ days — when the air quality index (AQI) is found to be ‘good’, ‘satisfactory’, or ‘moderate’ — in the first six months of the year was 128.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.