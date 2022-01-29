Driving tests resume in city

New Delhi

29 January 2022 01:35 IST

Skill tests for permanent and learners’ driving licences resumed in the city after the Delhi government withdrew the suspension on the exercise on Friday.

The tests were suspended since early January due to the third wave of COVID infections, the Transport Department said. In its order, the department directed all the officials concerned to resume these tests immediately and ensure that COVID-appropriate behaviour was followed at all transport facilities.

