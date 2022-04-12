Drivers’ unions threaten to strike again if fuel prices not reduced

Members of taxi unions raising slogans demanding reduction in fuel prices, at Delhi Secretariat. File | Photo Credit: PTI

April 12, 2022 20:02 IST

Union and Delhi govts. given a six-day ultimatum

Drivers’ unions, including those representing drivers employed by Ola and Uber, on Tuesday reiterated that they would go on an indefinite strike if fuel prices were not reduced.

Giving the Union and the Delhi governments a six-day ultimatum, the unions demanded a reduction in CNG, petrol and diesel prices or a rebate on fuel charges for passenger-carrying vehicles such as autorickshaws, cabs and tourist vehicles operating in the city.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We have decided to go ahead with our strike starting April 18 against the policies of the Central and Delhi governments as well as cab aggregator companies like Ola and Uber,” the Delhi Taxi, Tourist Transporters Association, the Sarvodaya Driver Association of Delhi, the Expert Driver Solution Association and the Sarvodaya Driver Welfare Association said in a joint statement.

‘Too little and too late’

“There has been just a slight pause in the increase of fuel prices after our demonstration against high fuel prices at Jantar Mantar on April 8. The ride-hailing apps have also said they will increase fares but that is too little and too late. Our more significant demands remain unmet.. That is why we have decided to go on a strike,” Delhi Taxi, Tourist Transporters Association Sanjay Samrat president said.

The drivers’ and transporters’ associations also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal regarding their demands, including the plea that the governments regulate taxi fares in the Capital.

According to the associations, cabs attached to ride-hailing apps were operating at a meagre rate of ₹6 per km even as their earnings were being affected further by rising fuel prices. They were being charged a commission of “over 25% on each trip” by the cab aggregator firms.

“When a government can make all kinds of apps, why can’t it create an app for taxis plying in the Capital,” asked Sarvodaya Driver Association of Delhi president Kamaljit Gill.

Mr. Samrat said removal of speed governors, toll tax collection from cabs registered in the Capital and a rebate on or cancellation of charges related to vehicle fitness which had accrued over the last two years were among the other demands of the drivers’ unions.