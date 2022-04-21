Drivers’ unions suspend strike for 15 days after Delhi govt. assurance

Govt. sets up 13­-member panel to look into their demands of CNG subsidy and fare revision

Drivers of ride-hailing apps like Ola and Uber on Wednesday decided to suspend their ongoing strike for 15 days after the Delhi government finally notified a committee to look into their concerns.

Sarvodaya Drivers’ Association of Delhi president Kamaljeet Singh Gill said, “We have been assured by the government that our concerns will be looked into, so we have decided to suspend the strike till the time the committee submits its report.”

Future course of action

“We will decide on future course of action after the panel submits its report in 15 days”, he said.

The government said that it had set up a 13-member committee to look into fare revision of autorickshaws and taxis in the Capital in the wake of rising fuel and CNG prices which have led to hardships for drivers and owners of such vehicles.

The government said it had received various representations from auto and taxi unions putting forth demands like increasing fares and subsidy on CNG.

The committee, following these consultations, was notified on Wednesday, under Section 67 (1) of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, which gives the State government the power to issue directions to both State Transport Authority and Regional Transport Authorities by notification in the official gazette from time to time.

The Fare Revision Committee is headed by the Special Commissioner among other senior Transport Department officials along with two nominated District Transport Officers (DTOs) and a technical expert.

In addition to this, members of civil society, including representatives from Residents’ Welfare Associations, commuters and students are also part of the committee.

Delhi currently has close to 97,000 autos, including newly registered e-autos, 12,000 yellow-black taxis, and 50,000 economy radio taxis.

“The Fare Revision Committee has been formulated and directions have already been issued to provide a report as early as possible. I assure you that we will come up with a solution that is amicable to drivers, owners and commuters alike,” Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.