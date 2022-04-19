Drivers’ unions say strike will continue on Wednesday

‘Delhi govt. asked us for 10 days to resolve situation; were not satisfied with their response’

Commuters looking to book cab services on ride-hailing apps across Delhi-NCR faced inconvenience for the second successive day due to a strike called by various drivers’ unions.

Kamaljeet Gill, president, Sarvodaya Drivers’ Association of Delhi, which represents drivers attached to ride-hailing apps such as Ola and Uber, said the strike would continue on Wednesday as well.

Mr. Gill said that leaders of various drivers’ unions met the Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday but were not satisfied with the response of the government.

“The success of the call for strike was evident on the streets today. In our meeting, Mr. Gahlot asked us for 10 days to come up with a solution. We were not satisfied with this response and decided to continue our strike on Wednesday,” he added.

The protesting drivers’ unions had last week given the Union and Delhi governments an ultimatum demanding a reduction in CNG, petrol and diesel prices and regulation of fares.

According to drivers’ associations, the earnings from the ride-hailing apps have reduced to ₹6 per km at the time of soaring fuel prices. At the same time, the cab aggregator firms charge a commission of 25% from the drivers on each trip.

Meanwhile, some cabs continued to operate in the city despite the call for strike by the drivers’ unions.

Mr. Gill said the unions had not forced all drivers to join the strike. “Some drivers in urgent need of money decided not to be a part of the strike. They are free to ferry commuters but most of us feel we must take this battle to its conclusion for the larger good,” he said.

“I was able to book a cab to the airport at a reasonable price. When I asked, the driver told me he was unaware of the strike,” said Rajvir Singh, a resident of Defence Colony.

However, some other commuters were not as fortunate. “My wife and I needed to travel to a hospital in central Delhi for a doctor’s appointment. We tried to book a cab but couldn’t get any for half an hour,” said Sandeep Bajaj, a resident of Gurgaon.

“Finally, when we did get a driver, he was several kilometres away from our location. We ended up being late for our appointment by two hours,” he added.

Prema Basu, a south Delhi resident, said she had to give up her plans to go office after not being able to find a cab for several hours. “There were no drivers near my location whenever I tried to book a ride. So, I just gave up,” she said.