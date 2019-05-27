Driver shot by three men; manhunt on

A 28-year-old driver was shot dead by three bike-borne men in north-east Delhi’s Welcome on Sunday, the police said.

The deceased, identified as Imran, was involved in three criminal cases, including attempt to murder and rape, they said.

The incident took place at 3 p.m. in Lakdi market when the accused opened fire at the victim and fled the spot, said DCP (North-East) Atul Kumar Thakur.

Imran was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, he added. Preliminary investigation suggests that the attack could be a case of personal enmity, the officer said. Mr. Thakur added that they are also scanning for CCTV footage to ascertain the exact sequence of event and identify the accused persons.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

Imran lived with his wife and two children at Shashtri Park, they added.